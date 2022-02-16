Biomass plants would see softer EU clean-energy rules under latest French proposals

Article summary

MLex: Biomass-fueled power and heat plants in the EU could come under less stringent rules than those proposed by the European Commission under amendments proposed by French officials that have been seen by MLex. EU industries would also face less tough obligations on the use of renewable energy sources, if French proposals make it into the final version of updates to Directive 2009/28/EC (the EU Renewable Energy Directive). or to read the full analysis.