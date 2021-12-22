LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Biggest UK financial services and insurance cases of 2021

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Supreme Court's landmark case on business interruption policies
  • High Court dismisses LIBOR limitation appeal
  • HSBC and the Quincecare duty
  • Denmark's dividend tax fraud case
  • A case guide For SIPP providers

Article summary

Law360, London: Courts in Britain have handed down several significant decisions in 2021, including a landmark judgment clearing the way for £871m (US$1.16bn) in business interruption payouts and a ruling that signals a potential end of the road for disputes over LIBOR-linked swaps. In this article, Law360 looks at six of the most consequential cases from 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

