Legal News

Big tech platforms lose legal EU right to screen for child abuse next week, lawmaker warns

Published on: 18 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: MLex
MLex: Web platforms such as Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp or Microsoft’s Skype won’t get an exemption from EU ePrivacy rules to allow them to continue screening for child-abuse images after it becomes illegal for them next week, after lawmakers failed to come to an agreement today on the draft legislation on such a waiver. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

