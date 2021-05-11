menu-search
Better come clean—breach of warranty and misrepresentation claims (MDW Holdings v Norvill)

Published on: 11 May 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This judgment, concerning a multi-faceted claim for breach of warranty in the context of environmental wrongdoing, provides helpful guidance to both litigants and draftsmen involved in sale and purchase agreements. Judge Keyser QC examines some unusual wording in such a contract and its consequent effect on the claims in contract and tort available to the purchaser of an overvalued company with a concealed history of significant environmental wrongdoing. Written by Natalie Todd, partner and Anastasia Tropsha, lawyer at PCB Byrne LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

