Best practices to ensure DPA compliance after Ericsson

Published on: 10 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Best practices to ensure DPA compliance after Ericsson
  • Five best practices to ensure compliance with DPA obligations
  • 1. Appoint a point person responsible for ongoing co-operation with the government
  • 2. Appoint a point person responsible for implementing corporate governance reforms and compliance programme enhancements
  • 3. Document corporate governance reforms and compliance programme enhancements
  • 4. Train employees to avoid recidivism
  • 5. Implement self-testing and ongoing monitoring

Article summary

Law360, Expert Analysis: The US Department of Justice's (DOJ) recent assertion that Ericsson breached its deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) is an important reminder of the US government's compliance expectations for criminal defendants, and underscores the need for strict practices and procedures to ensure obligations are met, say attorneys at Lowenstein Sandler. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

