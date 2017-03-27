Sign-in Help
Court of Protection / Decision making in respect of health and welfare

Best interests and the limitations of the Court of Protection (N v ACCG)

Published on: 27 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Article summary

Private Client analysis: What is the role of the Court of Protection in a dispute between the family of a person lacking capacity and the service providers or funders? Alex Ruck Keene, of 39 Essex Chambers, examines the Supreme Court’s answer in N v ACCG. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

