Bermuda—trusts and trustee appointments—whether a trust has a ‘substratum’ which the trustees cannot alter (Grand View Private Trust Company v Wong)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: There is no doctrine preventing trustees from exercising their powers so as to alter the underlying character, or substratum, of a trust. The Global Resource Trust (GRT) made an appointment which (i) added a new beneficiary, the Wang Family Trust (WFT), to the trust, (ii) excluded all the other beneficiaries, and (iii) transferred the whole of the trust to WFT. The earlier beneficiaries said the deed was invalid, and brought a summary judgment application, on the grounds that the appointment changed the underlying character or ‘substratum’ of the trust and so was invalid. The Bermudan Court of Appeal rejected the application, deciding that there was no doctrine preventing trustees from altering the underlying character, or substratum, of a trust and that it was arguable that the appointment was not invalid pursuant to the doctrine of fraud on a power. Written by Richard Dew, barrister at Ten Old Square. or to read the full analysis.