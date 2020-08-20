Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Bermuda—trusts and trustee appointments—whether a trust has a ‘substratum’ which the trustees cannot alter (Grand View Private Trust Company v Wong)

Bermuda—trusts and trustee appointments—whether a trust has a ‘substratum’ which the trustees cannot alter (Grand View Private Trust Company v Wong)
Published on: 20 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Bermuda—trusts and trustee appointments—whether a trust has a ‘substratum’ which the trustees cannot alter (Grand View Private Trust Company v Wong)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: There is no doctrine preventing trustees from exercising their powers so as to alter the underlying character, or substratum, of a trust. The Global Resource Trust (GRT) made an appointment which (i) added a new beneficiary, the Wang Family Trust (WFT), to the trust, (ii) excluded all the other beneficiaries, and (iii) transferred the whole of the trust to WFT. The earlier beneficiaries said the deed was invalid, and brought a summary judgment application, on the grounds that the appointment changed the underlying character or ‘substratum’ of the trust and so was invalid. The Bermudan Court of Appeal rejected the application, deciding that there was no doctrine preventing trustees from altering the underlying character, or substratum, of a trust and that it was arguable that the appointment was not invalid pursuant to the doctrine of fraud on a power. Written by Richard Dew, barrister at Ten Old Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More