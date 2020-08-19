Sign-in Help
Bermuda amends trust law firewall provisions and restores settlor’s freedom of disposition with respect to children

Published on: 19 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Private Client analysis: Vanessa Schrum, partner and group head, Private Client and Trusts, Appleby (Bermuda) Limited, reviews recent amendments to Bermuda’s trust laws which are intended to modernise ‘firewall’ provisions and restore a settlor’s freedom of disposition with respect to children. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

