menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Benefit—relieving beneficiaries of moral obligations in Jersey and England (In the matter of the May Trust)

Benefit—relieving beneficiaries of moral obligations in Jersey and England (In the matter of the May Trust)
Published on: 23 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Benefit—relieving beneficiaries of moral obligations in Jersey and England (In the matter of the May Trust)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Royal Court of Jersey has authorised a trustee to advance £75,000,000 (approximately half the trust fund) to a beneficiary of a discretionary trust for the purpose of a donation to an English charitable foundation. This was proposed with the express intention that it would enable the beneficiary to elect to do what he (and the other adult beneficiaries) considered a broader social benefit by paying tax to HMRC at an effective rate of 25%. In doing so, the court departed from the English case law limiting the exercise to the extent of the moral obligation in question (ie the extent to which the beneficiary would otherwise have met the obligation out of his own assets) by determining that the obligation the obligation existed and was valid if recognised by the beneficiary. Written by Mathew Roper, barrister at 5 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More