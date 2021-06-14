menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct (discrimination etc)

Legal News

Believing that a person’s sex is an immutable biological fact is protected under the EqA 2010 (Forstater v CGD Europe, Center For Global Development and Ahmed)

Believing that a person’s sex is an immutable biological fact is protected under the EqA 2010 (Forstater v CGD Europe, Center For Global Development and Ahmed)
Published on: 14 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Believing that a person’s sex is an immutable biological fact is protected under the EqA 2010 (Forstater v CGD Europe, Center For Global Development and Ahmed)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What types of belief qualify as philosophical beliefs?
  • The relevance of manifestation of beliefs
  • Gender-critical beliefs, and gender identity beliefs, are protected philosophical beliefs
  • Whether expression of gender-critical beliefs amounts to harassment
  • Lack of belief
  • Effect of the GRA 2004
  • Case management of section 10 belief cases
  • What is the relevant background?
    • More...

Article summary

Employment analysis: The belief that sex is biologically immutable, that there are only two sexes (male and female), that men are adult males and women are adult females, and that it is sex that is fundamentally important, rather than ‘gender’, ‘gender identity’ or ‘gender expression’, is a philosophical belief protected under section 10 of the Equality Act 2010, according to the EAT, in a judgment which clarifies the proper application of the Grainger test as to whether or not a belief is ‘worthy of respect in a democratic society’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More