Believing that a person’s sex is an immutable biological fact is protected under the EqA 2010 (Forstater v CGD Europe, Center For Global Development and Ahmed)

Article summary

Employment analysis: The belief that sex is biologically immutable, that there are only two sexes (male and female), that men are adult males and women are adult females, and that it is sex that is fundamentally important, rather than ‘gender’, ‘gender identity’ or ‘gender expression’, is a philosophical belief protected under section 10 of the Equality Act 2010, according to the EAT, in a judgment which clarifies the proper application of the Grainger test as to whether or not a belief is ‘worthy of respect in a democratic society’. or to read the full analysis.