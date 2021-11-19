Belgium and Sweden—parallel rulings handed down in arbitral award enforcement proceedings (Stati v Kazakhstan)

Law360: The Belgium Court of Appeal has refused to enforce a half-billion US dollar arbitral award issued to a pair of Moldovan oil and gas investors (the Statis) due to fraud in the underlying arbitration, while Sweden’s Supreme Court issued a ruling favouring the investors’ enforcement efforts in that state two days later.
