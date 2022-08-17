LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / Regulatory issues in lending transactions

Legal News

BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS' new NSIA guidance

Published on: 17 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS' new NSIA guidance
  • Prohibition
  • Lessons Learned
  • The Prohibition in Context
  • Dedicated higher education institution advice and guidance
  • New NSIA Guidance
  • New Guidance on new build downstream gas and electricity assets
  • New Market Guidance Notes
  • Notifying multiple acquisitions
  • Temporary acquisition of control: liquidators and other insolvency measures
    • More...

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: On 20 July 2022, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy issued the first prohibition under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSIA 2021). Marc Israel and Kate Kelliher of White and Chase LLP consider the lessons learned from this milestone and BEIS' new guidance on markets and energy transactions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As