Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Members and benefits / Pension benefits

Legal News

BEIS Committee to probe government role in Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme

BEIS Committee to probe government role in Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme
Published on: 22 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • BEIS Committee to probe government role in Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme
  • What is this story about?

Article summary

Law360: The government’s role and its entitlement regarding the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme (MWP) will be scrutinised by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) amid concerns that the state has received more than £4bn but has not honored its commitments to distribute the funds. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
3 Practice notes
View More