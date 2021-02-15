Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Regulatory hearings / Financial Reporting Council

Legal News

Beefed-up UK audit watchdog eyes £6.8m for extra costs

Beefed-up UK audit watchdog eyes £6.8m for extra costs
Published on: 15 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Beefed-up UK audit watchdog eyes £6.8m for extra costs

Article summary

Law360, London: The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on 12 February 2021 that it is making progress in its transition into a new, tougher government agency and that it is setting aside an extra £6.8m over the next year to bolster its regulation of the sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More