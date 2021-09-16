LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Beazley’s cyber claims expert cites ransomware spike

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What are the biggest challenges facing the cyber insurance market right now?
  • How have you seen the demand for cyber insurance fluctuating in recent years?
  • How do you think cyber risks can be best mitigated with insurance?
  • Does Beazley offer benefits like cybersecurity planning, breach counsellors or IT experts to policyholders?
  • How do you advise policyholders in the event they suffer a ransomware attack?
  • How does Beazley keep up with the competition in the cyber insurance market?
  • Should insurers stop covering ransomware attacks and help policyholders with the fallout instead?
  • Do you think there should be a minimum standard of cyber security measures for policyholders?

Article summary

Law360: Ransomware risks have grown more complex over the past year as cyber criminals increasingly rely on shaming tactics to force victim companies to pay. Data breaches and business network interruptions are no longer the main risks contributing to rising cyber insurance claims. There is also reputation damage when a hacker threatens to publish stolen data online.

