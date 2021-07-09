Bearer shares to be banned under EU plans to fight money laundering

Article summary

MLex: Unlisted bearer shares would become unlawful in the EU under plans to tackle money laundering, with all issuers required to register them, according to a draft law seen by MLex. Companies would also be banned from large cash transactions and cryptoasset providers would be subject to stringent laws, as the European Commission seeks to stop the anonymous transfers that can launder ill-gotten gains and finance terrorism. The proposals are due to be published on 20 July 2021. or to read the full analysis.