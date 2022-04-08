Be careful what you wish for—Part 18 requirements (Al Saud and another v Gibbs and another)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This Commercial Court judgment relates to an application following an allegedly inadequate response to a Part 18 request for further information in advance of extant summary judgment applications being heard. The decision contains a helpful analysis and gloss on the test for such requests and their enforcement, which brings the Part 18 procedure back to its intended realm and warns the parties against deploying it strategically where it is not appropriate or proportionate. The judge in particular reminds litigants that Part 18 requests ought not be seen as an automatic or routine part of litigation. Written by Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP. or to read the full analysis.