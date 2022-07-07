BDO LLP guides liquidation of securities firm Alexander David

Law360: Corporate advisor Alexander David Securities has placed itself into liquidation, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said, after it failed to pay out following rulings made by the Financial Ombudsman Service.
