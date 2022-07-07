LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

BDO LLP guides liquidation of securities firm Alexander David

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: Corporate advisor Alexander David Securities has placed itself into liquidation, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said, after it failed to pay out following rulings made by the Financial Ombudsman Service. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

