Bavarian DPA declares transfers to US email marketing service prohibited due to Schrems II

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background?
  • What action did the Bavarian DPA take?

Article summary

Information Law analysis: On 15 March 2021, the state Data Protection Authority of Bavaria (Bavarian DPA) declared the use of US email marketing service Mailchimp by a fashion magazine (acting as controller) in Bavaria impermissible due to non-compliance with Schrems II mitigation steps in relation to the transfer of email addresses to Mailchimp in the US. Anna Pateraki at Hunton Andrews Kurth explains the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

