Bavarian DPA declares transfers to US email marketing service prohibited due to Schrems II

Information Law analysis: On 15 March 2021, the state Data Protection Authority of Bavaria (Bavarian DPA) declared the use of US email marketing service Mailchimp by a fashion magazine (acting as controller) in Bavaria impermissible due to non-compliance with Schrems II mitigation steps in relation to the transfer of email addresses to Mailchimp in the US. Anna Pateraki at Hunton Andrews Kurth explains the decision. or to read the full analysis.