Barristers strike over ‘shameful’ criminal justice system

Published on: 07 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Criminal barristers protested outside the U.K'.s highest court on 6 September 2022 at the outset of an indefinite strike, urging new Prime Minister Liz Truss to increase pay for legal aid work while warning Parliament of the risks of failing to fund the system. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

