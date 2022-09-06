Barristers kick off open-ended strike for legal aid fee hike

Law360, London: Barristers in England and Wales started an indefinite strike on 5 September 2022 as they seek to force the government to offer higher rates for legal aid work amid what the advocates have described as a crisis in the courts system.
