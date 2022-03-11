LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Breach and remedies

Legal News

Barrister owed no duty to scheme investors for tax advice to promoters (McClean v Thornhill)

Published on: 11 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Barrister owed no duty to scheme investors for tax advice to promoters (McClean v Thornhill)
  • Background
  • Decision
  • Duty of Care
  • Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977 (UCTA)
  • Breach of duty—tax opinion
  • Breach of a duty to warn?
  • Reliance and causation
  • Limitation
  • Comment

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This decision will be of interest to professional liability insurers, legal practitioners, and litigation funders, particularly those involved in claims against tax lawyers. The investors in a series of film finance tax schemes sued the tax QC who had produced written opinions for the promoter of the schemes which were then shared with all prospective investors. The court rejected the investors' claims, saying that the QC owed them no duty of care in preparing the opinions, and that even if he had owed them a duty, the views he expressed in the opinions were consistent with those of a reasonable QC. The court also addressed causation, reliance, and three limitation (time-bar) issues. William Glassey, partner at Herbert Smith Freehills (while a partner at his previous firm Mayer Brown) acted for the successful defendant Andrew Thornhill QC and analyses the recent decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes