Barrister owed no duty to scheme investors for tax advice to promoters (McClean v Thornhill)

Article summary

This decision will be of interest to professional liability insurers, legal practitioners, and litigation funders, particularly those involved in claims against tax lawyers. The investors in a series of film finance tax schemes sued the tax QC who had produced written opinions for the promoter of the schemes which were then shared with all prospective investors. The court rejected the investors' claims, saying that the QC owed them no duty of care in preparing the opinions, and that even if he had owed them a duty, the views he expressed in the opinions were consistent with those of a reasonable QC. The court also addressed causation, reliance, and three limitation (time-bar) issues. William Glassey, partner at Herbert Smith Freehills (while a partner at his previous firm Mayer Brown) acted for the successful defendant Andrew Thornhill QC and analyses the recent decision.