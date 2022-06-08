LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Private children / Parental responsibility

Legal News

Barring orders and publicity in sperm donor cases (MacDougall v The Children (by their Children’s Guardian) and other cases)

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Barring orders and publicity in sperm donor cases (MacDougall v The Children (by their Children’s Guardian) and other cases)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: This case involved contested applications for parental responsibility and child arrangement orders under the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989). Mrs Justice Lieven heard three linked cases, all concerning the applicant biological father, James McDougall, who acted as a sperm donor. The judgment relates to the first two cases, as the third case was adjourned pending a report under ChA 1989, s 37 from the local authority, and provides helpful guidance in cases involving sperm donors. The judge refused the applications and made an order under ChA 1989, s 91(14) for a period of three years and considered it appropriate to name the applicant in the judgment. Yaa Dankwa Ampadu-Sackey, barrister at Lamb Building Chambers, considers the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes