Barring orders and publicity in sperm donor cases (MacDougall v The Children (by their Children’s Guardian) and other cases)

Article summary

Family analysis: This case involved contested applications for parental responsibility and child arrangement orders under the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989). Mrs Justice Lieven heard three linked cases, all concerning the applicant biological father, James McDougall, who acted as a sperm donor. The judgment relates to the first two cases, as the third case was adjourned pending a report under ChA 1989, s 37 from the local authority, and provides helpful guidance in cases involving sperm donors. The judge refused the applications and made an order under ChA 1989, s 91(14) for a period of three years and considered it appropriate to name the applicant in the judgment. Yaa Dankwa Ampadu-Sackey, barrister at Lamb Building Chambers, considers the issues. or to read the full analysis.