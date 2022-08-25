Barring late claims to underpaid pension benefits—forfeiture clauses and recoupment (CMG Pension Trustees v CGI IT UK)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: By various historical mistakes the CMG UK Pension Scheme (the Scheme) had underpaid members’ defined benefits. The trustees had sought to remedy the issue by making payments of arrears. However, the court held that (i) on its true construction, rule 5.11 of the Scheme rules was such that all and any benefits (rather than merely benefits of missing beneficiaries, as contended by the trustees) not claimed within six years of the date on which they fell due were forfeited and the entitlement to them was extinguished (whether or not the trustees had informed the member of the existence of the benefits), and (ii) subject to various statutory safeguards, the trustees were entitled to recoup arrears overpaid as a result. Written by Oliver Hilton, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, Lincoln’s Inn. or to read the full analysis.