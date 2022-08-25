LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Barring late claims to underpaid pension benefits—forfeiture clauses and recoupment (CMG Pension Trustees v CGI IT UK)

Published on: 25 August 2022
  • Barring late claims to underpaid pension benefits—forfeiture clauses and recoupment (CMG Pension Trustees v CGI IT UK)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Pensions analysis: By various historical mistakes the CMG UK Pension Scheme (the Scheme) had underpaid members’ defined benefits. The trustees had sought to remedy the issue by making payments of arrears. However, the court held that (i) on its true construction, rule 5.11 of the Scheme rules was such that all and any benefits (rather than merely benefits of missing beneficiaries, as contended by the trustees) not claimed within six years of the date on which they fell due were forfeited and the entitlement to them was extinguished (whether or not the trustees had informed the member of the existence of the benefits), and (ii) subject to various statutory safeguards, the trustees were entitled to recoup arrears overpaid as a result. Written by Oliver Hilton, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, Lincoln’s Inn. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

