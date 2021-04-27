Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Defamation

Legal News

Bare comment defamatory at common law—Jeremy Corbyn’s appeal against preliminary issue findings dismissed (Corbyn v Millett)

Bare comment defamatory at common law—Jeremy Corbyn’s appeal against preliminary issue findings dismissed (Corbyn v Millett)
Published on: 27 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Bare comment defamatory at common law—Jeremy Corbyn’s appeal against preliminary issue findings dismissed (Corbyn v Millett)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Issue 1: fact or opinion
  • Issue 2: defamatory at common law?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Court of Appeal has dismissed Jeremy Corbyn’s appeal of part of the judgment of Mr Justice Saini which dealt with preliminary issues in the libel proceedings defended by Mr Corbyn. Among other things, the court held that Saini J had not erred in finding that the words complained of were factual allegations and that his approach to ‘bare comment’ had been correct. Written by Mathilde Groppo, associate at Carter-Ruck. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More