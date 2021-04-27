Bare comment defamatory at common law—Jeremy Corbyn’s appeal against preliminary issue findings dismissed (Corbyn v Millett)

TMT analysis: The Court of Appeal has dismissed Jeremy Corbyn’s appeal of part of the judgment of Mr Justice Saini which dealt with preliminary issues in the libel proceedings defended by Mr Corbyn. Among other things, the court held that Saini J had not erred in finding that the words complained of were factual allegations and that his approach to ‘bare comment’ had been correct. Written by Mathilde Groppo, associate at Carter-Ruck.
