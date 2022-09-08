LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Family / Financial provision / Practice and procedure

Legal News

Barder events and pension sharing orders (Goodyear v Executors of the Estate of Heather Goodyear (deceased))

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: This case was concerned with what should happen to a pension sharing order where the recipient wife had died six months after the order was made, particularly where the usual standard order wording had not been used in the consent order. The judge decided that the Barder criteria had been satisfied and that had the parties known that the wife would only live for a further six months, there would have been a significant reduction in the percentage of the pension sharing order. He held that the pension here was a ‘hybrid’ asset which was intended to provide both capital and income. In the circumstances, the pension sharing order was reduced from 51% to 25% and the fact that the standard order wording had not been used in the order did not impact upon that decision. Paul Infield, barrister and arbitrator at 36 Family, examines the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

