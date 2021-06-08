menu-search
Barclays sued for £293m over MBS account losses

Published on: 08 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A special purpose vehicle (SPV) has sued Barclays for £293m ($US 415m) after the banking giant allegedly failed to follow its instructions to replenish an account holding mortgage-backed securities issued in the run-up to the financial crisis.

