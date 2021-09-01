Barclays sued again by mortgage company over securities debt

Law360, London: A special purpose vehicle (SPV) that issued mortgage-backed securities has filed a new High Court claim against Barclays Bank plc in its dispute to retain control over hundreds of millions of pounds in securities debt.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been
Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating
Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions
Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)
0330 161 1234