Barclays ruling offers glimmer of hope for fraud victims

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: An English appeals court has rekindled hopes that victims of push payment fraud can sue banks for compensation, although actually pinning liability on lenders for breaching a key legal obligation may prove to be an uphill battle, lawyers say. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

