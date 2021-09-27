Barclays fights new suit over MBS accounts

Law360, London: Barclays Bank plc has defended itself against another suit brought by a company fighting to retain control over mortgage-backed securities (MBS), saying the latest claim over the £552.8m ($US757.3m) loan portfolio is an abuse of process.
