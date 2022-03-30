LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Bankruptcy trustees refused permission to justify claim to Irish pension (Re Michael Bernard McNamara; Wilson and another (joint trustees in bankruptcy of Michael Bernard McNamara) v McNamara and others)

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The High Court found in favour of the respondent, an Irish citizen who had been made bankrupt in England, that his rights under an Irish pension scheme, claimed by the applicant joint trustees in bankruptcy, were excluded from the bankruptcy estate. Following a reference to the Court of Justice, it was held that section 11 of the Welfare Reform and Pensions Act 1999 (WRPA 1999) was incompatible with Article 49 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) unless it could be justified in the public interest. The Court of Justice judgment did not mean that the High Court was required to consider and rule on the question of justification. Justification had not been raised as an issue at the original preliminary issue hearing and the judge refused the applicants permission to raise a new issue on justification which would require a costly further hearing and involve seeking an explanation from the UK government for the policy reasons behind the legislation. Written by Nick Moser, partner at Taylor Wessing LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

