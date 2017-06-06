Sign-in Help
Bankruptcy, fees, and third-party funds—clarity at last? (Safier v Wardell)

Published on: 06 June 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Original news
  • What are the practical lessons that those advising can take away from the case?
  • What was the background to the case?
  • What were the legal issues the judge had to decide?
  • What did the judge decide, and why?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area? In particular, to what extent (if any) is this judgment relevant to the change in July 2016 to the fees charged for bankruptcy and company insolvency?

Article summary

Restructuring & insolvency analysis: When does the Secretary of State’s fee become payable in bankruptcy cases where there is third-party funding to settle the bankruptcy debts and expenses? Matthew Parfitt, barrister at Erskine Chambers, considers the implications of the landmark ruling in Re Safier. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

