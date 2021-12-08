LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Personal insolvency / Dealing with the family home

Legal News

Bankruptcy—beneficial interests in land—manuscript declaration of trust—dishonesty—salvage documents—sham documents—transactions at an undervalue and section 339 of the Insolvency Act 1986—Stack v Dowden (Re: Raymond James Gallagher)

Published on: 08 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Bankruptcy—beneficial interests in land—manuscript declaration of trust—dishonesty—salvage documents—sham documents—transactions at an undervalue and section 339 of the Insolvency Act 1986—Stack v Dowden (Re: Raymond James Gallagher)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background
  • What did the court decide?
  • Court details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court declared as follows: that a manuscript Declaration of Trust dated the 24th December 2003 and alleged by the bankrupt father and son to have been made by the bankrupt on that date, was void and of no legal effect: (i) because as stated in para [65] of the judgment, it was a salvage document created ex post facto, and (ii) because it was a sham document not intended to have legal effect (para [66]), that immediately prior to his bankruptcy, the bankrupt father was entitled to the entire beneficial interest in the freehold property in question, and that a transfer dated the 4th July 2011 (made between the bankrupt father (as transferor) and his son (as transferee)) of a leasehold property (Flat 6) constituted a transaction at an undervalue within the meaning of section 339 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). Fabricated and manufactured documents are sometimes thrown in the path of IPs in an attempt to prevent the IP from discovering the truth. For IPs and insolvency lawyers, the judgment of the DICCJ contains an extremely useful checklist of factors (at para [64]) that the court might consider of relevance when deciding whether a particular instrument is a ‘salvage document’ or a ‘sham document’. Deciding whether a particular document is a rogue document and thus open to challenge can be extremely difficult indeed, and the approach of the DICCJ illustrates some of the many and wide-ranging factors that may influence the judicial mind. Written by Graham Sellers, barrister, Atlantic Chambers, Liverpool. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As