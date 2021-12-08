Bankruptcy—beneficial interests in land—manuscript declaration of trust—dishonesty—salvage documents—sham documents—transactions at an undervalue and section 339 of the Insolvency Act 1986—Stack v Dowden (Re: Raymond James Gallagher)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court declared as follows: that a manuscript Declaration of Trust dated the 24th December 2003 and alleged by the bankrupt father and son to have been made by the bankrupt on that date, was void and of no legal effect: (i) because as stated in para [65] of the judgment, it was a salvage document created ex post facto, and (ii) because it was a sham document not intended to have legal effect (para [66]), that immediately prior to his bankruptcy, the bankrupt father was entitled to the entire beneficial interest in the freehold property in question, and that a transfer dated the 4th July 2011 (made between the bankrupt father (as transferor) and his son (as transferee)) of a leasehold property (Flat 6) constituted a transaction at an undervalue within the meaning of section 339 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). Fabricated and manufactured documents are sometimes thrown in the path of IPs in an attempt to prevent the IP from discovering the truth. For IPs and insolvency lawyers, the judgment of the DICCJ contains an extremely useful checklist of factors (at para [64]) that the court might consider of relevance when deciding whether a particular instrument is a ‘salvage document’ or a ‘sham document’. Deciding whether a particular document is a rogue document and thus open to challenge can be extremely difficult indeed, and the approach of the DICCJ illustrates some of the many and wide-ranging factors that may influence the judicial mind. Written by Graham Sellers, barrister, Atlantic Chambers, Liverpool. or to read the full analysis.