Bankruptcy annulment and divorce (Lin v Gudmundsson (a bankrupt) and others)

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The courts recognise the possibility of party to divorce proceedings attempting to use the protection of a bankruptcy order as a shield against the claims of the spouse for ancillary relief. Where a solvent spouse does this, the court has the power to annul the bankruptcy order under section 282(1)(a) of the Insolvency Act 1986.
