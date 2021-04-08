Sign-in Help
Bankruptcy annulment and divorce (Lin v Gudmundsson (a bankrupt) and others)

Published on: 08 April 2021
Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The courts recognise the possibility of party to divorce proceedings attempting to use the protection of a bankruptcy order as a shield against the claims of the spouse for ancillary relief. Where a solvent spouse does this, the court has the power to annul the bankruptcy order under section 282(1)(a) of the Insolvency Act 1986. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

