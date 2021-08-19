menu-search
Banking security documents signed by UK companies—some differences between English and Scots law

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Similarities in wet ink execution...
  • …but very distinct electronic execution
  • Ensuring electronic signings run smoothly

Article summary

Commercial analysis: In cross-border banking transactions, where UK companies are signing English and Scots law security documents, being on top of the two legal systems’ different signing requirements can ensure a smooth signing and completion process. While there is some common ground between English and Scots law wet ink signing of traditional security documents by companies, increased levels of electronic authentication of documents have highlighted some key differences between English and Scots law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

