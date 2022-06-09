- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- UK and International Sanctions
- OFSI publishes guidance on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
- ECB podcast on financial stability amid Russia’s war in Ukraine
- US Treasury’s OFAC severs more networks providing support to Russia’s elites
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- LSTA publishes suite of LIBOR credit agreement amendment forms
- Lending
- LMA announces updated version of Corporate Lending Facility Agreement
- Secondary trading
- LSTA recommends loan market holiday for Juneteenth National Independence Day
- Real estate finance
- BEIS publishes notice on wave two of Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund
- Trade and commodity finance
- UKEF places first in global league table for sustainable finance
- Sustainable finance
- Commission publishes June 2022 update to IPSF webpage
- ESAs publish statement providing clarifications on key areas of the RTS under EU SFDR
- Debt capital markets
- ESMA proposes three year suspension of application of EU CSDR mandatory buy-in regime
- Derivatives
- UK clearinghouses must be ready for exceptional shocks, BOE says after nickel market upset
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ESMA publishes list of trading venues benefiting from a transitional exemption from the access provisions under Article 36(5) of EU MiFIR
- ESMA publishes final report on increase of commodity derivatives clearing threshold
- Structured products and securitisation
- ICMA launches 43rd European repo market survey
- GLEIF publishes data quality report May 2022
- AFME and Paris EUROPLACE urge legislators to finalise European securitisation framework
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- BAFT supports UNCITRAL Draft Model Law for International Identity Management
- Claims and remedies
- High Court dismisses claims against fraudster's bank (Tecnimont Arabia Ltd v National Westminster Bank plc)
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) OFSI publishes guidance on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions, (2) Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia, and (3) AFME and Paris EUROPLACE urge legislators to finalise European securitisation framework.
