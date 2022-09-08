LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • UK and international sanctions
  • G7 finance ministers confirm plan to ban insurance, finance and other services to vessels carrying Russian oil above agreed price cap
  • Sberbank sells Swiss unit as regulator suspends ban
  • Lending
  • FMLC responds to EBA consultation on draft ITS for Directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers
  • Security
  • Companies House alerts online maintenance work on 12 September 2022
  • Aviation finance
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Financial Markets Law Committee responds to EBA consultation on draft ITS for Directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers, (2) the LMA publishes update to senior single currency term facility agreement for real estate finance multiproperty investment transactions, and (3) TFG, UKEF and DIT launch UK trade & export finance guide. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

