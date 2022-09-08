- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- UK and international sanctions
- G7 finance ministers confirm plan to ban insurance, finance and other services to vessels carrying Russian oil above agreed price cap
- Sberbank sells Swiss unit as regulator suspends ban
- Lending
- FMLC responds to EBA consultation on draft ITS for Directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers
- Security
- Companies House alerts online maintenance work on 12 September 2022
- Aviation finance
More...
- Early response to consultation on developing UK ETS published
- Ukraine conflict—US DoJ reports warrant obtained to seize Russian energy company plane
- Real estate finance
- LMA publishes update to senior single currency term facility agreement
- Trade and commodity finance
- TFG, UKEF and DIT launch UK trade & export finance guide
- Sustainable finance
- How greenwashing litigation is affecting financial services
- UNEP FI article discusses global regulatory efforts to tackle climate change
- Debt capital markets
- ESMA’s second TRV for 2022 says overall risks remain at highest level
- AFME publish Annual Review for 2022
- ICMA developments
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Structured products and securitisation
- A review of UK’s proposal to extend EU securitisation rules
- Restructuring
- INSOL Europe/Lexis®PSL joint project on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023 in the EU Member States—Sweden
- Cryptoassets
- Comment—UK plans for stablecoin regulation can temper major risks and volatility
- Scotland
- Scotland’s Programme for Government 2022–2023 announced
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Financial Markets Law Committee responds to EBA consultation on draft ITS for Directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers, (2) the LMA publishes update to senior single currency term facility agreement for real estate finance multiproperty investment transactions, and (3) TFG, UKEF and DIT launch UK trade & export finance guide.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.