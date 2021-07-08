menu-search
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Banking & Finance—June 2021 case round-up
  • Brexit
  • European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
  • European Parliament briefing assesses risk of EU/UK banking supervision divergence
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • FCA developments
  • UK Finance blog offers LIBOR advice for business borrowers
  • UK Finance blog discusses LIBOR transition and its challenges
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Banking & Finance case round-up from June 2021 is published, (2) the FCA publishes guidance and future steps for a world without LIBOR, and (3) the HM Treasury and the Debt Management Office issues the government Green Financing Framework. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

