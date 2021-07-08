- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking & Finance—June 2021 case round-up
- Brexit
- European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- European Parliament briefing assesses risk of EU/UK banking supervision divergence
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- FCA developments
- UK Finance blog offers LIBOR advice for business borrowers
- UK Finance blog discusses LIBOR transition and its challenges
- FSB publishes progress report to the G20 on LIBOR transition
- EFAMA publishes ‘3 Questions’ interview on EURIBOR
- Lending
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HM Treasury says loan support reached a final total of £80bn
- LMA publishes new Erroneous Payment Clause for members
- Aviation finance
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance publishes discussion paper on carbon pricing mechanisms
- Project finance
- The role of environmental and social agents in project finance
- Minister of Housing writes to the National Infrastructure Planning Association
- Trade and commodity finance
- OECD publishes new Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits
- Sustainable finance
- Green Financing Framework published
- Treasury Committee launches COP26 inquiry on climate change and finance
- European Central Bank publishes report on climate-related financial risks
- European Commission adopts measures to make EU financial system sustainable
- AFME welcomes EU Renewed Sustainable Finance strategy
- European Parliament resolution on the European Green Deal published in Official Journal
- FRC publishes statement setting out future plans for ESG reporting
- FSB publishes letter to G20 and three climate-related reports, including roadmap
- Debt capital markets
- FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin 35—listing applicants with cannabis-related businesses
- ICMA publishes response to ESMA's consultation on reforms of the EU Money Market Funds Regulation
- European Commission issues final report on EU CSDR review
- Government publishes consultation on the UK prospectus regime
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ESMA publishes official translations of guidelines on written agreements between members of CCP colleges
- European Commission EMIR equivalence decisions relating to Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and USA published in Official Journal
- ISDA updates OTC Derivatives Compliance Calendar
- Trade bodies publish response to EBA consultation on draft RTS on list of countries with an advanced economy for calculating equity risk under CRR
- Securitisation and structured products
- BCBS finalises technical amendments to minimum haircut floors for securities financing transactions
- ICMA extends Common Domain Model to include repo and bond transactions
- Restructuring
- Australian court winds up UK company and dismisses application for recognition of UK moratorium (Hydrodec Group plc)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- AFME recommends decoupling implementation of mandatory buy-in rules
- ESRB publishes report on climate-related risk and financial stability
- FCA consultation on changes to the listing regime—Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2021
- UK government announces consultation on wholesale markets review
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Banking & Finance case round-up from June 2021 is published, (2) the FCA publishes guidance and future steps for a world without LIBOR, and (3) the HM Treasury and the Debt Management Office issues the government Green Financing Framework.
