Banking and Finance weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • Banking & Finance—LIBOR transition newsletter—September 2021
  • ISDA publishes update of its RFR Conventions and IBOR Fallbacks product table
  • IBA launches Beta USD ICE Swap Rate® and USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate®
  • ARRC highlights SOFR uptick in latest newsletter
  • EIOPA publishes approach to Interbank Offered Rates transitions
  • House of Lords Library publishes briefing on the Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Bill
  • Islamic finance
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) LexisPSL Banking & Finance—LIBOR transition newsletter—September 2021; (2) ECOFIN Council publishes conclusions on climate finance; and (3) ISDA announces implementation of its standard definitional interest rate derivatives booklet. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

