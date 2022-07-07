- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- UK and international sanctions
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licences on the wind down of derivatives, repurchase, and reverse repurchase transactions and regarding transferable securities, money-market instruments, loans and credit arrangements
- Ukraine conflict—Council of EU requests Parliament’s consent to add violation of sanctions to list of EU crimes
- Banking & Finance—June 2022 case round-up
- Brexit
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 5 July 2022
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- EMMI launches consultation on EFTERM
- FCA consults on winding down ‘synthetic’ sterling LIBOR and US dollar LIBOR
- Project finance
- The Procurement Bill—selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment
- Real estate finance
- SI 2022/725 Register of Overseas Entities (Verification and Provision of Information) Regulations 2022
- SI 2022/730 Land Registration (Amendment) Rules 2022
- Trade and commodity finance
- UKEF publishes two reports on the scope and impact of its support in 2021–22
- Sustainable finance
- ECB responds to ESAs’ consultation on sustainability-related disclosures for STS securitisations
- ESMA publishes implementation timeline for EU sustainable finance legislation
- EBF publishes position paper on European Commission’s proposal for EU GBS
- NGFS provides policy recommendations on bridging data gaps
- FCA delays consultation on sustainability disclosure requirements and investment labels
- Derivatives
- ESMA publishes results of fourth stress test for CCPs
- European Parliament publishes motion for resolution objecting on food security grounds to amended RTS on MiFID II position limits for commodity derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Cryptoassets
- HMRC consults on taxation of decentralised finance involving cryptoassets
