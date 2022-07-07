LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • UK and international sanctions
  • Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licences on the wind down of derivatives, repurchase, and reverse repurchase transactions and regarding transferable securities, money-market instruments, loans and credit arrangements
  • Ukraine conflict—Council of EU requests Parliament’s consent to add violation of sanctions to list of EU crimes
  • Banking & Finance—June 2022 case round-up
  • Brexit
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 5 July 2022
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) Banking & Finance—June 2022 case round-up, (2) FCA consults on winding down ‘synthetic’ sterling LIBOR and US dollar LIBOR, and (3) The Procurement Bill—selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

