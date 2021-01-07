Sign-in Help
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Published on: 07 January 2021
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement published in the Official Journal
  • European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2020
  • Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
  • International agreements—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
  • Comment—Brexit finance equivalence still achievable as eyes turn to administrative co-operation
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News Analysis on the Brexit trade deal and what it really means for financial services as well as various other Brexit updates, (2) the Law Society publishes Q&A on electronic signatures and (3) Case Analysis looking at the Court of Appeal decision in Etihad Airways PJSC v Flöther which held that asymmetric clauses are exclusive jurisdiction clauses for the purposes of Brussels I (recast). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

