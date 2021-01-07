Banking and Finance weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News Analysis on the Brexit trade deal and what it really means for financial services as well as various other Brexit updates, (2) the Law Society publishes Q&A on electronic signatures and (3) Case Analysis looking at the Court of Appeal decision in Etihad Airways PJSC v Flöther which held that asymmetric clauses are exclusive jurisdiction clauses for the purposes of Brussels I (recast). or to read the full analysis.