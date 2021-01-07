- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement published in the Official Journal
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2020
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
- International agreements—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Comment—Brexit finance equivalence still achievable as eyes turn to administrative co-operation
- Finance and data top Brexit deal’s list of unfinished business
- The Brexit trade deal—what it really means for financial services
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade Arrangements and Tariff Quotas) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government trade credit reinsurance scheme extended amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- Transitioning out of LIBOR—what is the impact for aviation finance?
- Lending
- Law Society publishes Q&A on electronic signatures
- Court of Appeal—asymmetric clauses are exclusive jurisdiction clauses for the purposes of Brussels I (recast) (Etihad Airways PJSC v Flöther)
- Acquisition finance
- Revised Takeover Code published by Takeover Panel
- Asset finance
- Travel and transport—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Project finance
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement provisions on public procurement
- Trade and commodity finance
- BExA publishes annual report on UKEF’s activities
- Brexit—What the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement means for supply chains
- Import/export—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Debt capital markets
- FMLC comparative report examines validity of electronic signatures for global notes
- EFAMA suggests key objectives for successful creation of the CMU in letter to Commission
- Derivatives
- ESMA publishes MoUs with the BoE on CCPs and CSDs
- ESMA withdraws the registrations of six UK-based CRAs and four TRs following end of transition period
- FCA uses its TTP to modify UK MiFIR derivatives trading obligation
- ISDA publishes In Review for December 2020
- Structured products and securitisation
- ESMA to conduct a Common Supervisory Action on the supervision of costs and fees of UCITS
- Restructuring
- Brexit—a deal that leaves recognition of UK insolvency procedures uncertain
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- FCA and PRA publish webpages on post-Brexit Gibraltar passporting arrangements
- FCA closes window for temporary permissions regime notifications
- FCA: Regulatory change for firms as Brexit transition period ends
- Sanctions—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- UK financial services regulation to watch in 2021
- UK to replace DAC 6 regulations with OECD Mandatory Disclosure Rules
- Claims and remedies
- High Court clarifies and updates the law on misrepresentation, affirmation and reservation of rights (SK Shipping Europe plc v Capital VLCC 3 Corp)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News Analysis on the Brexit trade deal and what it really means for financial services as well as various other Brexit updates, (2) the Law Society publishes Q&A on electronic signatures and (3) Case Analysis looking at the Court of Appeal decision in Etihad Airways PJSC v Flöther which held that asymmetric clauses are exclusive jurisdiction clauses for the purposes of Brussels I (recast).
