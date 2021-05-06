Banking and Finance weekly highlights—6 May 2021

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Banking & Finance case round-up from April 2021 is published, (2) The National Security & Investment Bill and Financial Services Bill receive royal assent on 29 April 2021; and (3) the Law Commission announces a consultation on electronic trade documents.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the
An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to
Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk
The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.