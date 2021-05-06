Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—6 May 2021
Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—6 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Banking & Finance—April 2021 case round-up
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—Council of the European Union adopts decision to conclude TCA in final step of EU ratification
  • Communication from the Commission on its assessment of UK's application to accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention published in Official Journal
  • Financial Services Act
  • Financial Services Bill receives Royal Assent
  • National Security & Investment Act
  • National Security & Investment Bill becomes law
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Banking & Finance case round-up from April 2021 is published, (2) The National Security & Investment Bill and Financial Services Bill receive royal assent on 29 April 2021; and (3) the Law Commission announces a consultation on electronic trade documents. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More