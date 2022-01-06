LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Act 2021
  • BoE issues update on contract continuity legislation to support benchmark transition
  • Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes minutes from November 2021 meeting
  • LSTA updates LIBOR transition documents
  • ARRC publishes year-to-end LIBOR transition report
  • ICE transitions Sterling and Euroswiss LIBOR-based derivatives to SONIA and SARON
  • FCA issues press release on changes to LIBOR as of end-2021 and publishes notices concerning Article 23A benchmarks
Article summary

This week’s edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LMA publishes leveraged RFR suite of documentation and revised secondary trading documentation for LIBOR transition, (2) BEIS publishes open letter and guidance on completing and registering notifications under the National Security and Investment Act, and (3) ICMA raises concerns about amendments to the proposed Regulation on European green bonds. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

