- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Act 2021
- BoE issues update on contract continuity legislation to support benchmark transition
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes minutes from November 2021 meeting
- LSTA updates LIBOR transition documents
- ARRC publishes year-to-end LIBOR transition report
- ICE transitions Sterling and Euroswiss LIBOR-based derivatives to SONIA and SARON
- FCA issues press release on changes to LIBOR as of end-2021 and publishes notices concerning Article 23A benchmarks
- UK Finance publishes ‘looking back on LIBOR transition’ blog
- Lending
- LMA publishes survey results on future of syndication loan market in 2022
- Secondary trading
- LMA publishes revised standard terms and conditions for LIBOR transition
- Security
- Views sought on default and post-default issues in Scottish heritable securities
- Post-Brexit recordal of licences and security interests against trade marks and designs
- Acquisition finance
- LMA publishes leveraged RFR suite of documentation for LIBOR transition
- BEIS publishes open letter and guidance on completing and registering notifications under the National Security and Investment Act
- Aviation finance
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) Order 2021
- Islamic finance
- IFSB approves two new standards and publishes 2022–24 strategic performance plan
- IFSB issues exposure draft of revised Standard on Solvency Requirements for Takaful/Retakaful Undertakings
- Real estate finance
- TISE welcomes first Singaporean subsidiary, Elite UK Commercial Holdings Limited
- ‘Viable and affordable?’—a proposal to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent arrears—issues for R&I lawyers
- Sustainable finance
- Nuclear, gas projects marked as green investment under draft EU taxonomy rules
- Plans to include nuclear, gas in green-finance rules are ‘pragmatic’, EU Commission insists
- FCA publishes PS21/23, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by standard listed companies and PS21/24, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers
- EIB publishes Impact Report 2020 on climate change and environmental sustainability
- UNEP FI publishes highlights of regional roundtable for Europe 2021
- Climate Financial Risk Forum discusses future strategy and work plan
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes considerations on voluntary information as part of Taxonomy-eligibility reporting and EU taxonomy NACE alternate classification mapping
- EESC publishes opinion on ‘Directing finance towards the European Green Deal’ Sustainable Finance Package
- EESC publishes opinion on the proposal regarding corporate sustainability reporting
- NZAOA publishes its review of 2021 and vision for 2022
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA raises concerns about amendments to the proposed Regulation on European green bonds
- ICMA publishes response to IPSF Common Ground Taxonomy Consultation
- HM Treasury summarises responses to consultation on the UK prospectus regime
- ESMA issues statement on implementation of the EU CSDR settlement discipline regime
- ESMA data reports for 2020 derivatives and securities markets show significant Brexit impact
- FCA publishes Primary Market Technical Note on disclosures in relation to ESG matters
- Trade associations issue joint guidance on EU CSDR mandatory buy-in regime
- Derivatives
- CFTC subcommittee issues user guide for transition of exchange-traded derivatives to SOFR
- ESMA issues statement on clearing and derivative trading obligations following benchmark transition
- FIA highlights growing number of US regulated markets for crypto derivatives
- BCBS/CPMI/IOSCO extend deadline for comments on margining practices report
- GFXC updates registers to incorporate disclosure cover sheets and discusses plans for future work
- FCA extends supervisory approach on commodity derivatives position limits
- Draft regulations: derivatives used to hedge foreign exchange risks in share transactions
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ESMA publishes assessment of systemically important UK CCPs
- CCP12 and EACH respond to BoE’s paper on supervisory stress testing of CCPs
- Structured products and securitisation
- Council of the EU publishes proposed EU PRIIPs Regulation and EU UCITS Directive amendments
- BoE publishes new working paper on the repo market under Basel III
- ESMA issues guidance on appropriateness and execution-only requirements under MiFID II
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- ESMA launches call for evidence on DLT
- Council of the EU announces that member states have endorsed agreement reached with European Parliament on DLTR
- What dominated UK financial regulation in 2021
- UK financial regulatory change to accelerate in 2022
Article summary
This week’s edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LMA publishes leveraged RFR suite of documentation and revised secondary trading documentation for LIBOR transition, (2) BEIS publishes open letter and guidance on completing and registering notifications under the National Security and Investment Act, and (3) ICMA raises concerns about amendments to the proposed Regulation on European green bonds.
