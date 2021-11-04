LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Banking & Finance—October case round-up
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—views from the market
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators' Liability) Bill receives third reading
  • ESMA publishes minutes of 29 September 2021 meeting of Working Group on Euro Risk-free Rates 
  • IIFM and IILM discuss challenges of benchmark rate reforms for Islamic Finance
  • ISDA publishes review of RFR transition for Q3 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) Banking & Finance—October case round-up; (2) COP26 round-up—3 November 2021 (Finance Day); and (3) HMLR to update land registration fees from 31 January 2022 and updates Practice Guide 8 on electronic signatures. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More