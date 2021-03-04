- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Spring Budget 2021
- Spring Budget 2021—key Banking & Finance announcements
- Spring Budget 2021—Trade Credit Reinsurance scheme
- Brexit
- City adapts to fading hope of EU market access deal
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes Q&As and best practice guidance on moving loan issuance away from GBP LIBOR
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates Feb 2021 Newsletter published
- UK Finance publishes guide for SMEs on LIBOR transition
- ESMA launches consultation on methodology to calculate a benchmark in exceptional circumstances
- Lending
- Future of e-signatures for real estate, corporate and finance transactions
- Approximately £73bn provided by banking and finance industry through coronavirus (COVID-19) lending schemes
- Quasi-security
- The difficulties in proving guarantees were signed (Lynch v Cadwallader)
- Aviation finance
- Malaysian Airlines—English Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned (Re MAB Leasing)
- De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd v Spicejet Ltd
- Sustainable finance
- UNEP publishes seminal guidance on how to finance a sustainable ocean recovery
- ESAs publish advice to European Commission on disclosure of environmentally sustainable activities under EU Taxonomy Regulation
- EBA consults on draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures of ESG risks under EU CRR
- ESAs issue recommendations on the application of the Regulation on sustainability-related disclosures
- IOSCO Board calls for global consistency in sustainability disclosure standards
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA developments
- ICMA believes ETF ecosystem functioned well during onset of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ECB survey finds market-making activities increased for debt securities and derivatives in 2020
- ESMA makes recommendations for improving the Transparency Directive following Wirecard
- UK Listing Review report published
- IOSCO publishes work program for 2021-2022
- ESMA consults on crowdfunding RTS
- ESMA publishes first Q&As on the ECSP Regulation
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ECB’s Panetta discusses the EU clearing landscape post-Brexit
- European Commission adopts two delegated regulations under EU CRR and CRR II
- CFTC’s MRAC discusses CCP margin methodologies at virtual meeting
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Directive amending EU MiFID II and EU CRD IV and V published in OJ
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Regulation amending EU Prospectus Regulation published in OJ
- Corrigendum to CRR II amending the CRR as regards the leverage ratio, the net stable funding ratio, requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities, counterparty credit risk, market risk, exposures to central counterparties, exposures to collective investment undertakings, large exposures, reporting and disclosure requirements, and EMIR published in Official Journal
- Structured products and securitisation
- ESMA updates EU Securitisation Regulation Q&As and reporting instructions
- Restructuring
- Draft pre-pack regulations laid before Parliament
- Obtaining recognition of an English administration appointment in an EU Member State
- Sailing into the sunset—cruise port operator given go-head for scheme of arrangement (Re Port Finance Investment Ltd)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Outcome of consultation on National Security and Investment Bill 2020 and revised definitions published
- Does a Tomlin order provide ‘credit’ under the Consumer Credit Act 1974? (Gertner v CFL Finance)
- High Court considers where cryptocurrencies are located and compels disclosure of information by cryptocurrency exchanges outside the UK
- Claims and remedies
- Insurers must pay bank for £34m loans after cocoa fraud
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the key announcements relevant for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Spring Budget 2021, (2) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes Q&As and a best practice guidance on moving loan issuance away from GBP LIBOR and (3) News Analysis looking at the future of e-signatures for real estate, corporate and finance transactions.
