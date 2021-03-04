Sign-in Help
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Budget 2021
  • Spring Budget 2021—key Banking & Finance announcements
  • Spring Budget 2021—Trade Credit Reinsurance scheme
  • Brexit
  • City adapts to fading hope of EU market access deal
  • Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes Q&As and best practice guidance on moving loan issuance away from GBP LIBOR
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the key announcements relevant for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Spring Budget 2021, (2) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes Q&As and a best practice guidance on moving loan issuance away from GBP LIBOR and (3) News Analysis looking at the future of e-signatures for real estate, corporate and finance transactions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

