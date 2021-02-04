Sign-in Help
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • LMA multicurrency compounded and term rate facilities agreements—what are the key features?
  • ISDA reports on transition to RFRs in 2020
  • ISDA’s CEO comments on the ISDA LIBOR fallback protocols
  • Investment Association offers to help companies with LIBOR transition process
  • ICE Benchmark Administration launches new US dollar reference rates webpage
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News analysis on the key features of the exposure drafts of the multicurrency compounded rate/term rate facilities agreements published by the LMA, (2) the LMA publishes a response to EBA discussion paper on management and supervision of ESG risks for credit institutions and investment firms and (3) ISDA and FIA respond to European Commission consultation on the review of CSDR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

