- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- LMA multicurrency compounded and term rate facilities agreements—what are the key features?
- ISDA reports on transition to RFRs in 2020
- ISDA’s CEO comments on the ISDA LIBOR fallback protocols
- Investment Association offers to help companies with LIBOR transition process
- ICE Benchmark Administration launches new US dollar reference rates webpage
- ARRC releases recommendations for intercompany loans based on SOFR
- LIBOR: Council of the EU adopts amendments to the Benchmark Regulation
- ESMA publishes report on proposed fees for benchmarks administrators
- Lending
- Checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a corporate or commercial transaction using an online platform published
- Quasi-security—set-off
- Scotland—bank PPI ruling (RBS plc v Alison Donnelly and Antonia McIntyre)
- Shipping finance
- Noble Chartering Inc. v Priminds Shipping Hong Kong Co Ltd
- Trade and commodity finance
- GSCFF to update its standard definitions to include description of CPU
- Sustainble finance
- LMA publishes response to EBA discussion paper on management and supervision of ESG risks for credit institutions and investment firms
- Green Finance—UK joins the International Platform on Sustainable Finance
- BoE holds events as part of its climate change mitigation programme
- ESMA calls for regulation of ESG ratings and assessment tools
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA developments
- ESMA consults on changes to supervisory fees for CRAs
- Listing Authority Advisory Panel responds to call for evidence for the Listings Review
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- ESMA endorses new position limits on ICE Endex NCG natural gas contracts
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- MiFID II developments
- ESMA publishes updated EMIR Q&As
- ESMA updates Prospectus Regulation Q&As
- LSTA publishes article on the Volcker Rule, CLOS and the CRA
- Structured products and securitisation
- BoE publishes November 2020 Securities Lending Committee minutes
- ESMA publishes updated SFTR Q&As
- Restructuring
- The First UK Cross-Class Cram-Down—DeepOcean Group
- Admiralty Court rules on port dues claims (P&O Princess Cruises International v ‘Columbus’ and ‘Vasco da Gama’)
- Resisting applications for declarations pursuant to Brussels I (recast) (Galapagos Bidco v Kebekus and others)
- Australia—Corporate insolvency reforms commence
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- EBA publishes clarifications on coronavirus (COVID-19) implementation policies
- Finance firms may see increased FCA enforcement this year
- Lords commence second reading of the Financial Services Bill
- Claims and remedies
- Drawing the boundaries of the Quincecare duty in cases of fraud (Philipp v Barclays Bank plc)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklists
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News analysis on the key features of the exposure drafts of the multicurrency compounded rate/term rate facilities agreements published by the LMA, (2) the LMA publishes a response to EBA discussion paper on management and supervision of ESG risks for credit institutions and investment firms and (3) ISDA and FIA respond to European Commission consultation on the review of CSDR.
