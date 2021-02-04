Banking and Finance weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News analysis on the key features of the exposure drafts of the multicurrency compounded rate/term rate facilities agreements published by the LMA, (2) the LMA publishes a response to EBA discussion paper on management and supervision of ESG risks for credit institutions and investment firms and (3) ISDA and FIA respond to European Commission consultation on the review of CSDR. or to read the full analysis.