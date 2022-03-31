- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- UK and International sanctions
- Ukraine Conflict—US Treasury imposes further sanctions on Russia
- Ukraine conflict—65 new Russian sanctions announced targeting strategic industries, banks and business elites
- Ukraine conflict—HMT announces new OFSI general licence
- Ukraine conflict—HMT announces two new OFSI general licences
- Ukraine conflict—ISDA releases ‘Russian Sanctions Additional Provisions’ booklet
- ECB announces decisions in relation to RCB Bank Ltd’s voluntarily phase out of banking operations
- FinCEN alerts on sanctions evasion signal shifting approach in US
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Bailey and Sunak confirm closure of CCFC
- Scotland
- Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill (the 'Bill')
- New transparency regime affecting property in Scotland
- Security
- HM Land Registry publishes Practice Guide 82
- HMLR publishes blog post on new Practice Guide on electronic signatures
- Aviation finance
- UK ETS Authority seeks views on developing UK ETS
- Shipping finance
- OCM Maritime Nile LLC and another v Courage Shipping Co Ltd
- Project finance
- Cabinet Office publishes PPN 01/22 on Russian and Belarusian supplier contracts
- HM Treasury publishes new version of Green Book: appraisal and evaluation in central government
- Real estate finance
- Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 coming into force
- BEIS issues statement on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022
- Trade and commodity finance
- Divisional Court split on obligations of UKEF under the Paris Agreement—judicial review failed, permission to appeal already granted (R (Friends of the Earth Ltd) v Secretary of State for International Trade)
- Sustainable finance
- NGFS issues statement on nature-related financial risks
- LSTA, ACC and PRI announce joint development of harmonised ESG reporting tool
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes reports on EU taxonomy environmental objectives and sustainable transition
- US SEC seeks feedback on proposed climate-related disclosure rules for investors
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA publishes Guide to Asia Repo Markets: Indonesia
- AFME publishes government bond data report for Q4 and full year 2021
- Derivatives
- CJ and LK Perk Partnership and others v Natwest Markets plc (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland plc)
- BIS announces timetable for latest triennial central bank survey of FX and OTC derivatives markets
- ESMA announces updates on third-country CCP recognition decisions
- ESMA extends recognition of UK CCPs
- ESMA publishes final report on the EU carbon market
- ESMA publishes guidelines on transfer of data between TRs under EU EMIR and EU SFTR
- FIA developments
- UK to suspend rebalancing measures on US steel, aluminium and derivatives from 1 June 2022
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ESMA proposes targeted amendments to EU MiFIR transparency requirements
- ESMA publishes modified and new MoUs related to third-country CCPs
- Structured products and securitisation
- ICMA ERCC updates ‘Guide to Best Practice in the European Repo Market’
- Restructuring
- Agriculture giant jumps first court hurdle for Part 26A restructuring plan (Re ED&F Man Holding Ltd)
- Smile telecoms gets go-ahead for US$230m rescue deal
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- ISDA and AFME publish joint position papers on CRR III/CRD VI
- Ring-fencing review—what next?
- FinTech
- IOSCO report examines developments in decentralised finance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 received Royal Assent and came into force on 24 March 2022; (2) LSTA, ACC and PRI announce joint development of harmonised ESG reporting tool; and (3) a series of News Analysis pieces on the Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill.
