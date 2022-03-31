LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • UK and International sanctions
  • Ukraine Conflict—US Treasury imposes further sanctions on Russia
  • Ukraine conflict—65 new Russian sanctions announced targeting strategic industries, banks and business elites
  • Ukraine conflict—HMT announces new OFSI general licence
  • Ukraine conflict—HMT announces two new OFSI general licences
  • Ukraine conflict—ISDA releases ‘Russian Sanctions Additional Provisions’ booklet
  • ECB announces decisions in relation to RCB Bank Ltd’s voluntarily phase out of banking operations
  • FinCEN alerts on sanctions evasion signal shifting approach in US
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 received Royal Assent and came into force on 24 March 2022; (2) LSTA, ACC and PRI announce joint development of harmonised ESG reporting tool; and (3) a series of News Analysis pieces on the Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to