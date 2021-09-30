- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking & Finance—July to September 2021 case round-up
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- ESMA publishes guidelines on methodology, oversight function and record keeping under EU Benchmarks Regulation
- FCA publishes LIBOR consultation paper CP21/29, and announcement on sterling and Japanese yen settings
- Islamic finance
- UK Islamic Finance Council publishes reports on SDGs and on green sukuk
- Real estate finance
- The future of sustainable finance and green loans in the real estate finance market
- Trade and commodity finance
- LMA publishes new recommended form for borrowing base transactions
- HM Treasury, FCA and BoE respond to Treasury Committee’s Greensill Capital report
- ICC publishes white paper on sustainability in export finance
- Sustainable finance
- Commission responds to the European Court of Auditors’ sustainable finance recommendations
- EFAMA says funds should be excluded from the scope of EU CSRD
- Debt capital markets
- ESMA calls for urgent action on postponement of buy-in under EU CSDR
- ICMA publishes response to HM Treasury consultation on UK Prospectus Regulation
- ICMA publishes white paper on European Commercial Paper Market
- NAFMII and ICMA publish documents regarding China’s interbank bond market
- Trade bodies respond to the Treasury’s Wholesale Markets Review
- ESMA consults on operational improvements to the EU Short Selling Regulation
- AFME publishes ESG guidelines for European high-yield market
- Derivatives
- Derivatives Service Bureau publishes final report on the unique product identifier (UPI) fee model
- FIA publishes report on the derivatives industry’s work on climate-related policy
- ISDA developments
- Judgment Alert: Re Rhino Enterprises Properties Ltd and another; sub nom Schofield and another v Smith and another [2021] EWHC 2533 (Ch)
- Structured products and securitisation
- BoE publishes minutes of Securities Lending Committee September 2021 meeting
- ICMA publishes first year of SFTR reporting data analysis
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- BoE publishes policy statement and further consultation paper on UK EMIR derivatives clearing obligation
- ISDA submits letter in response to FASB agenda consultation
- FIA publishes principles to guide cross-border regulation in derivatives markets
- ESMA’s Natasha Cazenave discusses review of the EU MiFID II/MiFIR framework and benchmark transition
- Restructuring
- France publishes Restructuring and Insolvency Law Reform Ordinance
- SI 2021/1091 The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) (No. 2) Regulations 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Relevant Period in Schedule 8) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 11) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Significant recent developments in the UK’s insolvency regime—a creditor’s perspective
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Pensions Regulator publishes policy on new criminal powers
- BoE and PRA submit report on use of sub-delegated powers under the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018
- ESMA work programme outlines priorities for 2022
- Interest Rate Hedging Products review set to be published by the end of 2021
- BoE publishes Dear CEO letters in relation to material outsourcing to the public cloud
- Claims and remedies
- Judgment Alert: Al-Subaihi and another v Al-Sanea [2021] EWHC 2609 (Comm)
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) FCA publishes LIBOR consultation paper CP21/29, and announcement on sterling and Japanese yen settings; (2) the LMA publishes a new recommended form of borrowing base facility agreement; and (3) ISDA expands its SwapsInfo analysis to include interest rate derivatives.
