Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Banking & Finance—July to September 2021 case round-up
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • ESMA publishes guidelines on methodology, oversight function and record keeping under EU Benchmarks Regulation
  • FCA publishes LIBOR consultation paper CP21/29, and announcement on sterling and Japanese yen settings
  • Islamic finance
  • UK Islamic Finance Council publishes reports on SDGs and on green sukuk
  • Real estate finance
  • The future of sustainable finance and green loans in the real estate finance market
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) FCA publishes LIBOR consultation paper CP21/29, and announcement on sterling and Japanese yen settings; (2) the LMA publishes a new recommended form of borrowing base facility agreement; and (3) ISDA expands its SwapsInfo analysis to include interest rate derivatives. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

