Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine crisis implications for Banking & Finance
  • Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
  • Prime Minister announces new sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • European Commission announces unprecedented package of sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Council of the EU adopts further sanctions in relation to Russia
  • FINRA publishes alert on Russia-related sanctions
  • UK government amends Russian sanctions regime
  • Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) a new financial sanctions toolkit, legal updates and news analysis on the Ukraine crisis and its implications for Banking and Finance; (2) new draft guidance on arbitration of commercial rents affected by coronavirus; and (3) AFME responds to HM Treasury’s consultation on regulatory framework for CCPs and CSDs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

