- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis implications for Banking & Finance
- Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
- Prime Minister announces new sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- European Commission announces unprecedented package of sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Council of the EU adopts further sanctions in relation to Russia
- FINRA publishes alert on Russia-related sanctions
- UK government amends Russian sanctions regime
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
More...
- EU bans certain Russian banks from SWIFT
- London drops VTB shares as Russian banks feel sanctions
- Changes to the Russian sanctions regime at 1 March 2022
- EU response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as listed in the Official Journal of the European Union
- ‘SWIFT’ consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine—what should financial institutions and companies with ties to Russia do right now?
- Banking & Finance case round-up
- Banking & Finance—February 2022 case round-up
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ESMA publishes market impact report on 2020 short selling bans
- Asset finance
- Finance & Leasing Association welcomes the Small Business Finance Markets 2021/22 report
- Aviation finance
- Aircraft businesses urged to review insurance as sanctions hit
- Garuda Indonesia’s restructuring proceedings
- Project finance
- IPA publishes new guidance to help public sector handle expiry of PFI contracts
- Real estate finance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—New draft guidance on arbitration of commercial rents affected by coronavirus
- Sustainable finance
- BIS launches Asian Green Bond Fund for central banks and official sector investors
- FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin No. 38
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes final report on an EU social taxonomy
- Scottish Government announces new taskforce for leading green financial services
- Debt capital markets
- AFME responds to HM Treasury’s consultation on regulatory framework for CCPs and CSDs
- Government publishes UK prospectus review outcome
- HM Treasury publishes government’s response to consultation on regulation of non-transferable debt securities (mini-bonds)
- ICMA submits response to ESMA Call for Evidence on DLT Pilot Regime
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- CCP12 responds to BoE Consultation Papers on approaches to tiering CCPs
- EACH responds to BoE consultation on approach to tiering incoming CCPs under EMIR Article 25
- ESMA announces hearing on CCP anti-procyclicality measures
- UK government sets out plans for reform following Wholesale Markets Review
- Structured products and securitisation
- EBA publishes report on the implementation of the ESRB recommendation on identifying legal entities
- EBA suggests changes to the proposed EU Green Bond Standard as regards securitisation transactions
- Judgment Alert: Business Mortgage Finance 4 plc and others v Hussain
- Restructuring
- Smile Telecoms—restructuring plan excluding creditors without a genuine economic interest and first foreign company shareholder plan
- The first contested Part A1 moratorium procedure—when is the monitor required to terminate?
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Draft Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022 published
- UK mulling crypto-asset seizure powers, Home Office says
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) a new financial sanctions toolkit, legal updates and news analysis on the Ukraine crisis and its implications for Banking and Finance; (2) new draft guidance on arbitration of commercial rents affected by coronavirus; and (3) AFME responds to HM Treasury’s consultation on regulatory framework for CCPs and CSDs.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.