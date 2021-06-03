- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- ARRC publishes newsletter covering developments from April to May 2021
- IOSCO and FSB issue statements to support a smooth transition from LIBOR
- Lending
- LMA developments
- OECD’s Good Practice Note for Environmental and Social Agents endorsed
- Leveraged finance
- PMI publishes case study on covenants and protecting recourse
- Aviation finance
- Beyond Brexit—US-UK Air Transport Agreement presented to Parliament
- Islamic finance
- Islamic financing faces a post-LIBOR test
- Trade and commodity finance
- Trade credit reinsurance scheme to end
- Sustainable finance
- BIS publishes executive summary of NGFS climate risk and prudential supervision guide
- Chancellor calls on G7 members to secure ‘a green and global economic recovery’
- ECOS announces European Commission commits to higher transparency
- EIB provided €11.6bn for energy-related projects in 2020
- European financial integration and stability in 2021 and beyond: speech at the annual joint Commission and ECB conference
- IRSG sets out recommendations for reviewing EU taxonomy for UK application
- Investment Association calls on G7 countries to improve companies’ climate-related risk reporting
- UNEP FI and PRI launch Investment Leadership Programme for responsible investment
- Bank of England Governor speaks on role of banks in fighting climate change
- EIB Group becomes signatory to CDP and joins environmental disclosure system
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- CCP12 and others publish report to address CPMI/IOSCO category 1 topics
- FIA voices support for China’s draft Futures Law
- FCA/PRA Dear Chief Risk Officer letter sets out good practices for delivery versus payment clients
- Regulation for derivatives and structured products
- EACH response to HMT consultation on the expanded CCP resolution regime
- ESMA consults on technical standards on the EU Securitisation Regulation
- ESMA publishes final report on proposed 2021 update of ESEF taxonomy RTS
- ESMA updates Q&As on a range of regulatory topics
- CCP12 calls for regulators to co-ordinate globally on timelines for implementing Basel III standards
- EMIR: Commission specifies commercial terms for clearing services for OTC derivatives
- AFME and ISDA recommend gradual phase-in of ESG disclosure requirements
- Restructuring
- Court orders additional shareholders’ meeting in Part 26A restructuring plan application (Re Hurricane Energy plc)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Charities Bill [HL]
- City says UK should lead global regulation of crypto-assets
- TPR launches consultation on application of Contribution Notice tests
- Treasury open to regulating areas of commercial lending
- Dark-pool financial trading venues may face data tax, McGuinness says
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
